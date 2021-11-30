Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Aave has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $363.88 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $259.63 or 0.00449698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00088826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,397,427 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

