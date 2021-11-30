A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after buying an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

