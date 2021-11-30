$817.96 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report sales of $817.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $812.90 million to $827.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

