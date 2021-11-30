$745.85 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $745.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.00 million and the lowest is $739.70 million. Crane reported sales of $726.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,500. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

