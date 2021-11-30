70,563 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Codexis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.08 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

