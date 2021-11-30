7,036 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

