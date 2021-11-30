$677.54 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report sales of $677.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.60 million to $682.90 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $8,841,446 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $538,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.07. The company had a trading volume of 456,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $160.85 and a 1-year high of $239.12.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.