64,243 Shares in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in BEST by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 742,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BEST by 150.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BEST by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 447,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BEST by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEST opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

