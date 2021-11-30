5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.75. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5N Plus traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 148784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

