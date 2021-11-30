58,493 Shares in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Impel NeuroPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). On average, research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, Director Timothy S. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

