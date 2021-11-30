$572.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce sales of $572.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesco has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 41.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

