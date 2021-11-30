5,555 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

