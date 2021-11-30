$54.83 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report $54.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.65 million and the highest is $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $221.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after buying an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,011,000.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

