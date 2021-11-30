$531.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $531.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.70 million to $546.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 26,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

