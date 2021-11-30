51,120 Shares in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,805.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich purchased 20,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 576,910 shares of company stock worth $1,681,721 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

