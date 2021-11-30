$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce sales of $51.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $52.61 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $205.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 1,219,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $939.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of DHT by 419.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $11,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

