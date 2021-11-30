$49.58 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $49.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $49.73 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Model N by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,224. Model N has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

