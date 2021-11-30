$442.51 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce sales of $442.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.10 million and the lowest is $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,008. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $4,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 242.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $24,752,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

