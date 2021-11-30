40,009 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 22.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 29.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.