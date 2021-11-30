3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives $7.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.47 on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

