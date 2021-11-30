3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.79. 1,821,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,557. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. 3D Systems has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,998 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $746,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $810,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

