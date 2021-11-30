$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce $385.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.26 million and the highest is $390.30 million. Infinera reported sales of $353.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

