$33.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post sales of $33.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.49 billion and the lowest is $32.41 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.95 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.38 billion to $136.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

