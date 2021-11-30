$319.52 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $319.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.84 million and the highest is $339.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $33.17. 1,668,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.