30,150 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 3.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $346.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $257.86 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

