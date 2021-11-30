$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NYSE:IQV traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,500. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

