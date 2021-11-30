$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.71 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.47. 109,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

