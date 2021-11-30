25,846 Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

