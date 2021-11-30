$247.70 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce sales of $247.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $252.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $241.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $974.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

