226,012 Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 226,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 586,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 342,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $424.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.