22,000 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.