$22.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $22.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. 19,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

