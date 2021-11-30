215,800 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up about 5.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 516,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $476,000.

CGW stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

