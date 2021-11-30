$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,151,000 after purchasing an additional 772,362 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $230.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

