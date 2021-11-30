$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.64. 29,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,231. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $427.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.