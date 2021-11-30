1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 7th (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. 1stdibs.Com had issued 5,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.