$178.79 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post $178.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NYSE AKA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 240,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,479. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

