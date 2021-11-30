176,490 Shares in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. State Street Corp owned 3.11% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.91.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

