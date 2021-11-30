16,300 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 151.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $39,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,309,674 shares of company stock worth $6,036,202. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

