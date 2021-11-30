10,709 Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Bought by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

DSEY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

