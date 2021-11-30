104,100 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

NYSE:MRO opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

