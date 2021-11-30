103,063 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Travel + Leisure makes up about 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $2,598,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $17,668,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

