$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:RPM opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.