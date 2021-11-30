$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.88.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,798. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.71 and a 200-day moving average of $394.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.