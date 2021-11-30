$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock valued at $246,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. Envista has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

