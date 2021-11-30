$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after buying an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 371,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

