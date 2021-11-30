$0.23 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cognex posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

