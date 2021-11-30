$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 69,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,289. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

