-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $408.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

