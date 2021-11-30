$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $469.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

